Bringing dialysis care closer to home in Blenheim

Source: New Zealand Government

A new dialysis unit will be established in Blenheim, providing life-changing support for local patients and their families closer to home, Health Minister Simeon Brown says.

“This is a fantastic example of local communities and health providers working together to deliver better, more accessible care,” Mr Brown says.

“For too long, people in Marlborough needing dialysis have had to travel to Nelson Hospital three times a week – resulting in a total of four to five hours of travel each week. That’s time away from family, work, and home, and it adds stress to what is already a challenging health journey.

“This new four-chair unit in Blenheim will significantly reduce the burden on patients and their families, while also freeing up space in Nelson Hospital for those requiring more specialist dialysis care. It’s a life-changing initiative that responds to local need and supports a collaborative approach to delivering healthcare.

“The unit will support clinically stable patients, as well as those who are capable of self-dialysis but don’t have the right setup at home. These patients will be able to use the facility while continuing to manage their own treatment in a supported environment.

“With an ageing population and higher rates of chronic kidney disease expected over the next decade, this unit will make a real difference for many people in the region.”

This initiative is a true example of partnership in action, bringing together Health New Zealand, Marlborough Primary Health, closely supported by local iwi, the Iwi Māori Partnership Board, and Māori health provider Te Piki Oranga. It reflects a shared commitment to delivering services that are responsive and locally led.

The facility also highlights the remarkable generosity of the Marlborough community. A number of local charities and philanthropic trusts have stepped up to fund dialysis chairs, TVs, resuscitation kits, heat pumps, and other vital equipment. Contributors include the Care Foundation, Marlborough Hospital Equipment Trust, with other interest expressed by Rātā Foundation, Churchill Trust, Lotteries, and Marlborough District Council, which provided both a cash grant and a fee waiver for the resource consent.

“This is a powerful example of local care, delivered by local people, for the benefit of the Marlborough community.

“The new dialysis unit will ease the burden on patients and their families by reducing travel, relieving stress, and ensuring more people can get the care they need, closer to home,” Mr Brown says.

The unit is expected to open in October 2025.

