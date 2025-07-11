Update – search for missing Whanganui man

Source: New Zealand Police

Police are continuing to search for missing Whanganui man Kahu Gill.

Kahu, aged 20, was last seen on Friday 27 June.

A car matching the description of Kahu’s car was found in the Whanganui River on 2 July.

The Police National Dive Squad was deployed and confirmed that Kahu was not in the car, which has since been recovered from the river.

Tragically we believe it is likely that Kahu was in the car when it crashed into the river. The river was flooded at the time and we believe Kahu may have been swept away.

As part of our ongoing search efforts, an aerial search is planned for tomorrow.

We also continue to appeal for reports of any clothing being found near the river or coastline, matching the description of the clothes Kahu was wearing when last seen – a black hoody with red text on the sleeves, and camo cargo pants.

Reports can be made via 105, referencing file number 250702/3842.



