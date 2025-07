Source: New Zealand Police

One person is in a critical condition after a serious crash between a tanker and a car.

The crash, on State Highway 29, Lower Kaimai, was reported about 5pm. The highway is blocked between McLaren Falls Road and Poripori Road.

The Serious Crash Unit has been notified, and the highway will likely remain closed for several hours.

Diversions are being arranged, but motorists are urged to expect delays and drive with care.

