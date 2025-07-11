Source: Media Outreach

HANOI, VIETNAM – Media OutReach Newswire – 11 July 2025 – A seminar titled “Positioning Vietnam – Promoting the National Image in the New Era” was co-hosted in Hanoi on July 9 by Vietnam News and Law newspaper under the Vietnam News Agency and the Department of Grassroots Information and External Information under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

Mrs. Vu Viet Trang, General Director of the Vietnam News Agency, delivered the keynote speech at the seminar. Photo: VNSL

The event aimed to gather expert feedback for the Draft Strategy on Promoting Vietnam’s National Image Abroad.

The strategy’s overall goal is to enhance positive information about Vietnam both domestically and internationally, improving global awareness of a stable, developing, innovative and culturally rich country. It seeks to elevate the country’s standing on the international stage.

According to the draft strategy, which is expected to be submitted to the Prime Minister later this month, by 2030 all provinces and centrally governed cities will implement international communication campaigns aligned with a unified national direction.

The plan also targets the organisation of at least 10 major international media campaigns and aims to increase the volume of positive international media coverage and digital content about Vietnam to at least 80 per cent.

The strategy further aspires for Vietnam to rank among the top 40 countries with the most favourable media presence globally, attract 35 million international visitors by 2030, and have the cultural industry contribute 7 per cent of GDP by 2030 and 8 per cent by 2035.

To achieve these goals, the strategy proposes a diversified communication approach, combining traditional and digital platforms.

It also recommends integrating media campaigns into diplomatic, cultural and sports events; partnering with international media outlets, film crews and foreign correspondents.

Supporting measures include enhancing local capacity, building unique local brands, conducting international surveys and strengthening the role of external communication platforms.

Developing a modern, cohesive and competitive communication strategy is considered a critical step in amplifying Vietnam’s values in a rapidly changing world.

As Vietnam’s global credibility and governance capacity continue to grow, there is a rising need to inspire national development aspirations and promote the image of a strong and resilient nation.

Vu Viet Trang, Vietnam News Agency General Director said: “Positioning the national image is not only the task of the media but an essential part of overall development strategy. To successfully implement the strategy, we need a strong communication ecosystem where mainstream journalism plays a leading role, offering credible data as a foundation for other stakeholders — from KOLs and digital creators to businesses and overseas Vietnamese — to tell a consistent and inspiring story of Vietnam.”

Mr. Pham Anh Tuan, Director of the Department of Grassroots Information and External Information, delivered a presentation on the draft strategy. Photo: VNSL

Pham Anh Tuan, director of the Department of Grassroots Information and External Information, said “The competition to shape national image is growing increasingly fierce, yet Vietnam’s image still falls short of reflecting our achievements. That’s why the Government has assigned the task of developing a long-term, strategic plan to secure our rightful position on the global map.”

Nguyen Minh, Viet Nam News and Law’s editor-in-chief, said “We are fully aware of our role in promoting the image of a modern, dynamic and deeply integrated Vietnam that remains rooted in its cultural identity. We continue to innovate our content, expand our digital and multimedia platforms and strengthen cooperation with domestic and international partners to bring authentic and compelling Vietnamese stories to the world.”

The seminar gathered representatives from ministries, news agencies, communication experts, businesses and international organisations. Participants exchanged insights and contributed valuable input on the strategy’s content.

Key discussion topics included national image positioning, storytelling methods to promote Vietnam globally, international best practices in nation branding and the role of digital communication and independent storytellers in a multi-platform era.

