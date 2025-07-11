Police appeal for information following vehicle break-ins in Rolleston

Source: New Zealand Police

Rolleston Police investigating a series of vehicle break-ins in the community are appealing for information from the public.

Senior Constable Matt Barraclough says Police are aware of multiple reports of vehicles having been allegedly broken into in the early hours of Monday 8 July and Friday 11 July.

“These have occurred in the Arbor Green, Harrison Drive, Marcoola Crescent, and Brenley Drive areas.”

Police are appealing for any information in relation to these incidents including CCTV or dashcam footage in the surrounding areas.

“Specifically, we would like to hear from anyone who may have seen a person riding a scooter in the Brenley Drive, Marcoola Crescent, and Harrison Drive areas at around 4am on Friday.”

To ensure their vehicle is not targeted, Police would like to remind the public to lock their vehicles, park in off-street parking or in a well-lit area, remove any valuables that may attract thieves, invest in a steering lock or wheel clamp, and install cameras around and in their vehicle.

If you have any information that may assist us in our enquiries, please contact Police online at 105.police.govt.nz, clicking “Update Report” or call 105.

Please use the reference number 250711/3587.

