HKCSS Fosters Cross-Sector Collaboration and Adoption of Gerontechnology to Formulate Hong Kong Dementia Care Action Plan

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 11 July 2025 – The Hong Kong Council of Social Service (HKCSS) is actively promoting support services for dementia and is leveraging gerontechnology to provide comprehensive support for patients and their caregivers. Through cross-sector collaboration, continuous innovation and extensive consultation, HKCSS is taking forwards the formulation of the “Hong Kong Dementia Care Action Plan” (Action Plan) and launches a series of exchange and consultation programmes in the field of social service, health and innovative technologies to encourage society to rethink the direction of dementia service development in response to the challenges posed by an ageing population. The Action Plan is expected to be officially published in 2026.

HKCSS organised an international symposium titled “Charting the Future: A Strategic Action Plan for Dementia Care”, facilitating close exchanges and discussions on various aspects related to dementia in March this year.

HKCSS rolls out the formulation of the Action Plan in two phases. The formulation of the Action Plan by HKCSS comprises two stages. In the first stage, the focus is on developing a framework and gathering stakeholder opinion through various channels. In July, a “Dementia and Care Planning Seminar” is held to discuss the current care plan arrangements and limitations for people with dementia, as well as the future development of carer support services. Between September and November in 2025, several events focusing on agenda discussion will take place in conjunction with “World Alzheimer’s Day” in September and the “Gerontech and Innovation Expo cum Summit” in November. Public consultation will be conducted in the second stage to finalise the Action Plan.

According to the World Health Organization, there were 57 million people worldwide living with dementia in 2021. To address the challenges dementia poses to public health and society, countries worldwide are formulating or updating dementia strategies.

Ms Grace Chan, Chief Executive of HKCSS, states that “There are approximately over 100,000 dementia patients in Hong Kong. HKCSS hopes to connect international and local stakeholders through various programmes to share experiences and strengthen cross-regional and cross-sector collaboration in promoting the development of dementia care and social services, effectively supporting patients and their caregivers in an ageing society.”

This year, in March, HKCSS organised an international symposium titled “Charting the Future: A Strategic Action Plan for Dementia Care”, facilitating close exchanges and discussions with local and overseas stakeholders on various aspects related to dementia. A number of international and local experts shared insights covering research, prevention, living support, policy and social service practices. Mr Greg Shaw, Former Director of International and Corporate Relations at the International Federation on Ageing (IFA), highlighted the importance of “people-oriented” integrated care model through technology, to develop a dementia-inclusive society in the long run. Promoting the idea that “prevention is better than cure” is equally important. Research from the Chinese University of Hong Kong’s Department of Otorhinolaryngology, Head and Neck Surgery found a positive relationship between maintaining hearing and preventing dementia, advising the elderly to wear appropriate hearing aids to timely improve and slow cognitive decline. Additionally, local organisations, in collaboration with the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, are implementing the “Caring Communities for Dementia Campaign”, using IoT technology to quickly locate missing persons. This initiative allows individuals with dementia to participate actively and safely in the community, alleviating caregivers’ concerns about the risk of wandering.

Another focus of the symposium was the discussion of the Action Plan. Ms Katie Wong, Chief Officer (Elderly Service) of HKCSS, and Ms Karrie Chan, Deputy Director (Elderly, Rehabilitation & Community) of Hong Kong Christian Service, along with the members of Specialized Committee on Elderly Service, shared the current status of dementia development in Hong Kong. They proposed that prevention, early diagnosis, and early intervention are key strategies for the future development of dementia services, and engaged with participants from social services, academia and institutions to discuss local conditions and suggested directions. Several technology companies demonstrated gerontechnology solutions applicable to dementia care on-site.

In addition, during the “S+ Summit cum Expo” in May, a thematic discussion on “Co-Creating Dementia-Friendly Communities: A Journey of Inclusion and Collaboration” explored multi-faceted cooperation through social service, business, and urban planning to enhance facilities and services for the elderly in preventing dementia and making life more convenient for dementia patients and their caregivers.

HKCSS aims to harness the social power through cross-sector collaboration and innovation to promote the formulation of dementia care strategies, jointly building a dementia-friendly environment and sustainable community.

