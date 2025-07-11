Fatal crash, Kaitaia

Source: New Zealand Police

One person has died following a single vehicle crash in Kaitaia overnight.

Emergency services were called to the crash on Allen Bell Drive at around 2.10am.

Sadly, the passenger of the vehicle died at the scene.

Two others were transported to hospital with moderate to serious injuries.

Police are providing support to the next of kin.

The Serious Crash Unit have completed a scene examination and enquiries into the cause of the crash are ongoing.

ENDS.

Holly McKay/NZ Police

MIL OSI