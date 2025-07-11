Body recovered in search for missing diver

Source: New Zealand Police

Search crews looking for a missing diver have located a body near Paratutae Island.

Formal identification has yet to take place, but it is believed to be the diver who was reported missing at Whatipū Beach early yesterday morning.

Police have informed the person’s family, who are being provided with support at this incredibly difficult time.

The Police National Dive Squad, Police Search and Rescue and Maritime were involved with this morning’s efforts.

