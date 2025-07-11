Accommodation support for Tasman and Nelson

Source: New Zealand Government

The Government’s Temporary Accommodation Service has been activated today to support people affected by severe weather in the Tasman and Nelson Region, Associate Housing Minister Tama Potaka says.

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment’s (MBIE) Temporary Accommodation Service is accepting registrations from displaced residents in Tasman and Nelson who need assistance finding temporary accommodation.

“With further rainfall expected, it’s essential people are swiftly supported into secure temporary accommodation, whether that be hotels, motels or otherwise.

“MBIE is working closely with Civil Defence Emergency Management, the National Emergency Management Agency, local councils, and the Ministry of Social Development to ensure a seamless transition for people in need to access safe, appropriate accommodation,” Mr Potaka says.

“Agencies are also working together to provide wrap-around support including social services, mental health support, financial support and others.”

MBIE has a responsibility to coordinate temporary accommodation following an emergency, as per the National Civil Defence Emergency Management Plan Order 2015.

People affected by the Tasman and Nelson severe weather who have a current, or expected future need for temporary accommodation, are encouraged to register via the TAS website: www.tas.mbie.govt.nz or email: TemporaryAccommServ@mbie.govt.nz or phone 0508 754 163.

As TAS has only been taking registrations for a short time, it is too early to confirm numbers at this stage.

