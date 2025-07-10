The First Under Stock Connect – DL Holdings (HKEX:1709) Puts HK$500 Million Assets On-Chain, Generously Gives Away HK$60 Million to Investors

Source: Media Outreach

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 9 July 2025 – On July 9, DL Holdings Group (HKEX:1709) announced via the Hong Kong Stock Exchange that its Real-World Asset (RWA) tokenization project in collaboration with leading fintech company Asseto Fintech Limited (Asseto) has achieved substantial progress. Following the signing of a Strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on June 30, DL Holdings is poised to become Hong Kong’s first licensed brokerage to independently implement the tokenization of commercial properties. The Group plans to tokenize physical assets with a total value of up to HK$500 million and distribute a portion of them as compliant allocations to eligible shareholders of DL Holdings, compliant users of DL Securities, and verified users of its AI-Fintech platform NeuralFin, with the distribution amount reaching up to HK$60 million.

The first batch of assets selected for tokenization includes certain interests in DL Tower in Central and the asset interests of three funds managed by the Group. The project will leverage Asseto’s blockchain infrastructure to achieve compliant on-chain mapping and tokenization. DL Holdings is currently in active discussions with the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) of Hong Kong regarding asset management licensing and operational details.

DL Holdings stated that this initiative not only reflects the company’s commitment to rewarding shareholders and clients but also provides participants with direct exposure to asset-backed returns. Unlike traditional cash or dividend distributions, this allocation allows participants to directly hold on-chain assets, benefiting from greater transparency and liquidity while participating in the next-generation digital finance ecosystem. Additionally, the project will, for the first time, achieve compliant binding of shareholder identity with digital asset rights, using blockchain technology to offer shareholders an innovative experience and explore new models for shareholder participation and digital interaction.

At the end of June, DL Holdings and Asseto signed a Strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), aiming to jointly explore and develop tokenization solutions for real-world assets (RWA). The collaboration has progressed rapidly, with assets successfully mapped on-chain just one week after the MOU signing. This project will serve as a pioneering example of the integration of traditional finance and Web3 in Hong Kong, providing a replicable compliance model for local financial institutions. DL Holdings also plans to apply for a Hong Kong stablecoin license and accelerate the synergy between its AI-driven platform, NeuralFin, and Asseto’s technology.

As a key layout of DL Holdings in the field of AI-Fintech, NeuralFin is committed to building an AI-empowered one-stop financial ecological community. It has successfully completed the Series A financing of tens of millions of Hong Kong dollars. Moreover, NeuralFin is planning to list in the United States, which is also a crucial step for DL Holdings to realize the global strategic layout of “finance + technology + community”.

The RWA tokenization project by DL Holdings and Asseto marks another breakthrough in the deep integration of traditional finance and blockchain technology, offering investors a more diversified, transparent, and efficient asset management experience while creating long-term value for shareholders and clients.

Furthermore, DL Holdings earlier signed a strategic cooperation intent with ViaBTC, covering collaboration in multiple areas, including: conducting cryptocurrency over-the-counter (OTC) trading; providing professional asset management and family office services for OTC and cryptocurrency mining clients to meet their diverse wealth management needs.

Hashtag: #DLHoldings

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

– Published and distributed with permission of Media-Outreach.com.