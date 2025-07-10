Golden Bull Award 2025 Winners Revealed

For the winners of the 2025 Golden Bull Award, the answer is clear: vision, agility, and a drive to challenge the norm.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 10 July 2025 – These are high-performing companies and trailblazers. This year’s winners are leading the way through innovation, from adopting AI and strengthening cybersecurity to integrating ESG values into their core operations. They show us that profitability and purpose can, and should, go hand in hand.

Recent data from SME Corp Malaysia backs this up. According to its latest performance report, over half (55.6%) of Malaysian SMEs are prioritising innovation, nearly 40% are forming strategic alliances, and a third are actively pursuing international markets. These are dynamic, forward-looking businesses shaping the future economy.

The Golden Bull Award goes beyond celebrating success to enabling growth. As 80.7% of SMEs ramp up marketing efforts and 64.5% plan to scale their operations, the Award opens doors, connecting ambitious businesses with the networks, platforms, and partnerships they need to thrive.

Organised by Business Media International with the support of the Small and Medium Enterprises Association of Malaysia (SAMENTA) since 2003, the Golden Bull Award stands as Asia’s longest-running and most respected recognition platform for SMEs. Its footprint spans Malaysia, Singapore, mainland China, and Taiwan, and continues to grow across the region.

This year saw a record 19% increase in nominations, to over 1,700 companies. This highlights the rising aspirations of Malaysian SMEs. With SMEs contributing 39.1% to Malaysia’s GDP in 2023 and national targets aiming for 45% by 2025, their contribution is more critical than ever.

“This year’s Golden Bull Award is a testament not just to business success, but to business evolution,” said Datuk William Ng, National President of SAMENTA. “Our winners reflect the best of Malaysia’s entrepreneurial spirit: resilient, bold, and future-ready. With stronger government backing, they’re will be able reach even greater heights.”

The awards span three categories:

  • Emerging Bull Award,
  • Outstanding Bull Award, and
  • Super Golden Bull Award for elite-level achievers

A special Distinguished Bull Award was also presented to ten outstanding businesses that have previously won and continued to grow and expand their reach.

Throughout the selection process, integrity and transparency remain paramount. Baker Tilly Malaysia served as the official auditor, while CTOS Data Systems Sdn Bhd acted as the independent credit report and data provider.

Since its founding in 2003, the Golden Bull Award has stood as a benchmark of SME excellence across Asia. With expansion into new Asia Pacific markets on the horizon for 2025, it continues to spotlight the region’s most inspiring business stories.

LIST OF WINNERS OF THE GOLDEN BULL AWARD 2025 IN ALPHABETICAL ORDER

SUPER GOLDEN BULL CATEGORY

  1. Advantage Marine Services (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd
  2. Gaido (M) Sdn Bhd
  3. Golden Destinations
  4. Hong Seng Power Sdn Bhd
  5. Master-Pack Group Berhad
  6. OSADI Commercial Supplies Sdn Bhd
  7. Parkson Credit Sdn Bhd
  8. Saint-Gobain Malaysia Sdn Bhd
  9. Siacon Technology Sdn Bhd
  10. Sri Perkasa Trading (M) Sdn Bhd
  11. ST Rosyam Mart Sdn Bhd
  12. Syarikat Perumahan Negara Berhad
  13. Tan Boon Ming Sdn Bhd
  14. Terberg Tractors Malaysia Sdn Bhd
  15. Vape Empire Distribution Sdn Bhd

OUTSTANDING BULL AWARD

  1. Adamas Contracts Sdn Bhd
  2. AESD International (M) Sdn Bhd
  3. Akaido Marketing Sdn Bhd
  4. Alam-Con Sdn Bhd
  5. Allied Forklift (M) Sdn Bhd
  6. Altus Oil & Gas Malaysia Sdn Bhd
  7. Aluspace Sdn Bhd
  8. Animal Medical Centre Sdn Bhd
  9. ATEK Technology Sdn Bhd
  10. Benz Auto Service (M) Sdn Bhd
  11. BP Chiropractic Sdn Bhd
  12. Cangkat Bayu Maju Sdn Bhd
  13. Ceres Nutrition Sdn Bhd
  14. Cert Academy Sdn Bhd
  15. CID Realtors Sdn Bhd
  16. Contacthings Solution Sdn Bhd
  17. E Mark Global Trade Sdn Bhd
  18. Essential Engineering Solution Sdn Bhd
  19. Estream Software Sdn Bhd
  20. Eternalgy Sdn Bhd
  21. Evertools Industrial Supply Sdn Bhd
  22. Fiskal Jitu Sdn Bhd
  23. Fong Hong (M) Sdn Bhd
  24. Foo Hing Dim Sum Sdn Bhd
  25. Fuyu Dezain Sdn Bhd
  26. Gee Seng Industrial Parts & Hoist Supply Sdn Bhd
  27. GFS Technology Sdn Bhd
  28. GME Greentech Sdn Bhd
  29. HBT Food & Beverage Sdn Bhd
  30. HFC Tech Sdn Bhd
  31. Hock Lian Hin Sdn Bhd
  32. Hon Engineering Sdn Bhd
  33. IDMS Technologies Sdn Bhd
  34. Ins Tech International Sdn Bhd
  35. IP Logistics (M) Sdn Bhd
  36. ISEP (M) Sdn Bhd
  37. Itech System Engineering Sdn Bhd
  38. JBR Hardware & Trading Sdn Bhd
  39. Jo Mama Online Shop Sdn Bhd
  40. JV Global Event Sdn Bhd
  41. Kibaru Manufacturing Sdn Bhd
  42. KMB Resources Sdn Bhd
  43. Kwang Tai Refrigerators & Electrical Sdn Bhd
  44. Kymm Seng Trading (Kulim) Sdn Bhd
  45. Leaderland Era Sdn Bhd
  46. Lian Heng M&E Sdn Bhd
  47. Liconlite Engineering Sdn Bhd
  48. LifeWave (M) Sdn Bhd
  49. LINGTEC Instruments Sdn Bhd
  50. LM Equipment Sdn Bhd
  51. LMS Education Holdings Sdn Bhd
  52. M Summit Group
  53. Mana Mana Suites Sdn Bhd
  54. Mapo Industries Sdn Bhd
  55. Max Star Project Management Sdn Bhd
  56. MCDS Bhd
  57. Ming Supply Sdn Bhd (Ming Lighting)
  58. MM Network Sdn Bhd
  59. Monzone Air-Conditioning Sdn Bhd
  60. MR Academy International Sdn Bhd
  61. Multiworld Freight (M) Sdn Bhd
  62. My Flavor Food Sdn Bhd
  63. Nero Chemical Sdn Bhd
  64. Nursery Hong Soon Sdn Bhd
  65. Ometick Tooling Sdn Bhd
  66. One Union Group Sdn Bhd
  67. Oxwise (M) Sdn Bhd
  68. Paramount Premix Sdn Bhd
  69. Pasaraya T.S. Mega (Cheras) Sdn Bhd
  70. Perniagaan Yik Sing Sdn Bhd
  71. PMX Delight Holding Sdn Bhd
  72. Print Expert Sdn Bhd
  73. Pro E Sdn Bhd
  74. Pro Life Medical Supplies Sdn Bhd
  75. R-Tech Global (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd
  76. Raddish Technology Sdn Bhd
  77. Raiden M & E Sdn Bhd
  78. REDBOX
  79. Rezo Group Sdn Bhd
  80. Risguard Sdn Bhd
  81. Rohe Interior Sdn Bhd
  82. SF Techlogis Sdn Bhd
  83. Shimlen Sdn Bhd
  84. Sin Soon Fa Fruits Sdn Bhd
  85. SKA Transport (M) Sdn Bhd
  86. SKN Industrial Supplies Sdn Bhd
  87. Sri Maju Cergas Logistics Sdn Bhd
  88. SRKK Technology Sdn Bhd
  89. SSH Manufacturing Sdn Bhd
  90. Straits Commnet Solutions Sdn Bhd
  91. Super Power Supply (M) Sdn Bhd
  92. Surian Creations Sdn Bhd
  93. Swee Seng Electrical Engineering Sdn Bhd
  94. Tay Motors (M) Sdn Bhd
  95. Tayopack Sdn Bhd
  96. Tian Siang BP (Ipoh) Sdn Bhd
  97. TIP Design (M) Sdn Bhd
  98. TLH Solution (M) Sdn Bhd
  99. TNS Shipping Sdn Bhd
  100. TP Power (M) Sdn Bhd (TP TEC Holding Berhad)
  101. UKM Pakarunding Sdn Bhd
  102. VHL Logistics Sdn Bhd
  103. Vision Mission Cleaning Sdn Bhd
  104. Visko Industries Sdn Bhd
  105. YLI Industry Sdn Bhd
  106. YPS Technology Sdn Bhd

EMERGING BULL AWARD

  1. ACS Project Management Sdn Bhd
  2. Alphas Estate Solutions Sdn Bhd
  3. ALW Technology Sdn Bhd
  4. Astra Online Sdn Bhd
  5. AVS Integrators Sdn Bhd
  6. BENJ Design Sdn Bhd
  7. Best Sewing World (M) Sdn Bhd
  8. Centrionics Sdn Bhd
  9. Chmiel Global Advisory Sdn Bhd
  10. CPT Training Development Sdn Bhd
  11. Dang Foods Trading
  12. Dream Home Structural Works Sdn Bhd
  13. Eaglesview Group Sdn Bhd
  14. Ecobex Resources Sdn Bhd
  15. EF Store Sdn Bhd
  16. Epro Precision Engineering Sdn Bhd
  17. Evoway Sdn Bhd
  18. Evrypawdy Sdn Bhd
  19. Excel Test Sdn Bhd
  20. FDCV Group Sdn Bhd
  21. Fuwave Design Sdn Bhd
  22. Goflex Events
  23. H & H First Consultancy Group Sdn Bhd
  24. H&H Health Group Sdn Bhd
  25. Happy Plantations (Kota Marudu) Sdn Bhd
  26. High Pines Training And Consultancy Sdn Bhd
  27. Inhome Solar Sdn Bhd
  28. Journal Multi Media Sdn Bhd
  29. Lee Sportswear International Sdn Bhd (Spin Sportswear)
  30. Livinghome Furniture Design Sdn Bhd
  31. Monogram Concepts Sdn Bhd
  32. My Wealth Capital Sdn Bhd
  33. Nexxg Worldwide Sdn Bhd
  34. One Search Pro Marketing Sdn Bhd
  35. Pi Interactive Sdn Bhd
  36. Red Abstract Hair Studio Sdn Bhd
  37. Seamarine Frozen Food & Supply
  38. Seng Seng Hardware Sdn Bhd
  39. Solid Real Estate Consultants Sdn Bhd
  40. Spartan Ives Capital Sdn Bhd
  41. TCW Solomon Realty Sdn Bhd
  42. Technics Minerals Resources Sdn Bhd
  43. Topkrete Sdn Bhd
  44. Trading Castle PLT
  45. Usahamaju Magnet Sdn Bhd
  46. Vanta Capital Sdn Bhd
  47. Various Intelligence Sdn Bhd

DISTINGUISHED BULL AWARDS

  1. Always Marketing (M) Sdn Bhd
  2. Cabe (M) Sdn Bhd
  3. Chinhan Tech Sdn Bhd
  4. Gold Key FNB Sdn Bhd
  5. Green Island Feed Mills Sdn Bhd
  6. INK Marketing Sdn Bhd
  7. Precious Precious Sdn Bhd
  8. Realux Sdn Bhd
  9. Teamplete Sdn Bhd
  10. Worldwise Freight (M) Sdn Bhd

DIGITAL 50 AWARDS

  1. Always Marketing (M) Sdn Bhd
  2. Golden Destinations
  3. HFC Tech Sdn Bhd
  4. IDMS Technologies Sdn Bhd
  5. Parkson Credit Sdn Bhd
  6. Pi Interactive Sdn Bhd
  7. Swee Seng Electrical Engineering Sdn Bhd
  8. Tan Boon Ming Sdn Bhd
  9. Tian Siang BP (Ipoh) Sdn Bhd
  10. Various Intelligence Sdn Bhd

GOLDEN BULL INSPIRATIONAL ENTREPRENEUR AWARDS

  1. Mr. Lim Ann Shen – Alphas Estate Solutions Sdn Bhd
  2. Mr. Patrick Goh – Always Marketing (M) Sdn Bhd
  3. Dr. Hii Ding Ong – Ceres Nutrition Sdn Bhd
  4. Ms. Christine Tan – Estream Software Sdn Bhd
  5. Mr. Lim Boon Hoe – Gaido (M) Sdn Bhd
  6. Mr. Eric Yap – GME Greentech Sdn Bhd
  7. Mr. Mita Lim – Golden Destinations
  8. Ms. Kristy Liew – INK Marketing Sdn Bhd
  9. Mr. Jenson Heng Kheng Hong – Mapo Industries Sdn Bhd
  10. Mr. Teoh Beng Swee – Pasaraya T.S. Mega (Cheras) Sdn Bhd
  11. Mr. Benjamin Ku – SSH Manufacturing Sdn Bhd
  12. Mr. Eric Mong – TNS Shipping Sdn Bhd
  13. Mr. Zac Oh – Vape Empire Distribution Sdn Bhd
  14. Mr. Andrew Teow – Advantage Marine Services (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd
  15. Mr. Nga Hock Ee – Aluspace Sdn Bhd
  16. Mr. Georg Chmiel – Chmiel Global Advisory Sdn Bhd
  17. Mr. George Wong Wei Hong – Gold Key FNB Sdn Bhd
  18. Mr. Allen Goh Soo Loon – Green Island Feed Mills Sdn Bhd
  19. Dr. Hiew Boon Thong – Happy Plantations (Kota Marudu) Sdn Bhd
  20. Mr. Noel Chuah Chong Tatt – IDMS Technologies Sdn Bhd
  21. Ms. Josephine Quay Huei Ming – Jo Mama Online Shop Sdn Bhd
  22. Mr. Andy Cheong Kah Yee – Raiden M & E Sdn Bhd
  23. Mr. Ooi Chi Yang – Raiden M & E Sdn Bhd
  24. Datin Pang Mei Mei – Risguard Sdn Bhd
  25. Dr. Sia Tian Poh – Siacon Technology Sdn Bhd
  26. Mr. Khoo Sze Chyuan – Sri Maju Cergas Logistics Sdn Bhd
  27. Datin Sri Jenny Hing Puey Ling – Sri Perkasa Trading (M) Sdn Bhd
  28. Datuk Lawrence Leow Fong Peng – Teamplete Sdn Bhd

