ExerciseNZ – Thrive in Dry July – Why Exercise is the Perfect Partner for Sobriety

Source: ExerciseNZ

As thousands of New Zealanders take on Dry July, ExerciseNZ is encouraging exercise professionals and facilities to recognise the powerful role exercise plays in supporting alcohol-free living. Since landing in New Zealand in 2012, Dry July has inspired over 61,000 Kiwis to go alcohol-free while raising over $11 million to support people affected by various forms of cancer.

Mounting evidence shows that physical activity not only helps people reduce or abstain from alcohol but also improves mood, reduces cravings, and builds the resilience needed for long-term lifestyle change.

“Exercise is one of the most effective, evidence-based ways to support both mental health and behaviour change,” says ExerciseNZ CEO Richard Beddie. “Dry July is a great opportunity for our industry to step up and offer supportive environments for those choosing to go alcohol-free.”

Recent studies have shown:

Just 12 minutes of aerobic exercise can significantly reduce alcohol cravings and anxiety in adults with alcohol use disorder

Structured exercise programmes used alongside alcohol treatment are more effective than treatment alone, with over 75% of studies reporting reduced alcohol intake when exercise is included.

Campaigns like Dry July often lead to increased exercise levels among participants, as people swap drinking for more mindful habits.

These benefits are more than physical. Regular movement boosts endorphins, improves sleep, enhances emotional regulation, and builds routine. All are critical to the success of alcohol-free commitments.

ExerciseNZ is encouraging exercise professionals and facilities to support Dry July participants in ways that promote inclusiveness and wellbeing. This includes, but is not limited to the following support methods.

Create welcoming spaces for new members or returning exercisers who may be seeking positive lifestyle change.

Offer Dry July promotions or challenges.

Encourage group training or classes that help replace social drinking with supportive, community-based activities.

Movement and exercise play a powerful role in helping people reconnect with themselves, often becoming a long-term replacement for unhealthy habits. As the leading voice of the exercise industry in Aotearoa, Exercise New Zealand is well placed to support and guide that positive shift. Dry July can be more than just a fundraiser for cancer support services; it also opens up important conversations about wellbeing, mental health, and reducing alcohol harm. These are all areas where the exercise industry has a crucial and growing role to play.