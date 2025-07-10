Caltex Commemorates SG60 with Launch of Limited Edition National Day Picnic Sets

Source: Media Outreach

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 10 July 2025 – To celebrate Singapore’s SG60 milestone, Chevron Singapore, which operates the Caltex retail brand, has launched a limited-edition SG60 picnic set comprising a picnic box and two chairs. Designed to enrich Singaporeans’ upcoming National Day celebrations while fostering a sense of local community spirit, these unique items will be available for purchase at all 26 Caltex stations nationwide starting 11 July.

Caltex SG60 – Limited Edition National Day Picnic Sets

The picnic items feature vibrant, locally inspired designs created by the winners of Mediacorp’s Design Pompipi contest. The nationwide contest saw overwhelming participation with over 2,000 artwork entries and more than 18,000 votes, and the designs submitted showcased the spirit and diversity of Singapore through iconic symbols such as food, values, landmarks, and cultures.

Caltex’s SG60 picnic set is ideal for enjoying the highly anticipated National Day fireworks and various heartland celebrations across the island. With every minimum gross fuel spend of $60, customers can purchase:

1 Picnic Box – $12.60

1 Picnic Chair – $14.60

Bundle set (1 box + 2 chairs) – $36.60 (Save $5.20)

Each fuel transaction is limited to one item or set.

OCBC cardholders will enjoy an additional $2 off each purchase or $6 off each bundle set when they pay for their fuel with OCBC cards at Caltex stations. The SG60 picnic sets are available at all Caltex stations until 31 August 2025, or while stocks last.

In support of Community Chest’s SGSHARE, Chevron Singapore will donate $2 to the Community Chest for every purchase of an individual item (picnic box or picnic chair), or $6 for each bundle set purchased from now till 31 August. This initiative, capped at S$20,000, is part of Chevron Singapore’s efforts to support the community through meaningful partnerships.

Hashtag: #Chevron #Singapore #SG60

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

– Published and distributed with permission of Media-Outreach.com.