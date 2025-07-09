Serious incident, Chartwell, Hamilton

Source: New Zealand Police

Police have a visible presence as they respond to a serious firearms incident in Chartwell, Hamilton, this evening.

At 6.40pm, Police were called to a Bellmont Avenue property, where a firearm had been discharged, Inspector Jeff Penno says.

“The alleged offender left the scene and Police, assisted by the Eagle helicopter, are actively searching for him.

“There is a large Police presence in the area and members of the public are urged to call 111 if they see any suspicious activity.”

At this time, no further information is available.

