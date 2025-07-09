Federated Farmers: Flood-hit farmers need our help

Source: Federated Farmers



Federated Farmers is calling on Kiwis to get in behind flood-affected farming families at the top of the South Island, as recovery efforts ramp up and the scale of the damage becomes clearer.

President Wayne Langford visited the area on Monday July 7 and says the destruction in parts of Nelson and Tasman is extensive, with some farms totally unrecognisable.

“I drove back up through the Motueka River and you can just see where it’s come through and swallowed everything in its path. It’s total devastation,” he says.

“One farm I visited had about 50 hectares taken out. The river changed course and just chewed right through it. Orchards nearby got absolutely smoked as well.”

Langford says it’s clear some properties have been hit far worse than others – and that those farmers urgently need our support.

“The damage can really vary. Some places have just lost boundary fences, but others have lost entire blocks. I met a guy who has lost a quarter of his farm.

“It’s heartbreaking to see, and the real kicker is that the worst of the damage is to farms right by the river – which are also some of our most productive.”

He says it’s now time for the rest of the farming community to do what we do best in times of adversity – to get in behind these families and show them some support.

“We know what to do in these situations. The Rural Support Trust is doing good work on the ground, and local volunteers are already rolling up their sleeves.

“For people who really want to help, the best thing they can do is donate to the Farmers Adverse Events Trust. That’s the best way to get the support to where it’s needed most.”

The trust is designed to get funding directly to farmers who have suffered extraordinary loss – not just business-as-usual setbacks, Langford says.