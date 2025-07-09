Drugs taken off Waikato streets

Source: New Zealand Police

Police have seized a gun, cash and over half a kilogram of cocaine in an operation targeting drug suppliers in Matamata-Piako today.

Officers found more than half a kilogram of cocaine, a pump action shotgun and $20,000 dollars when they visited properties in Matamata and Cambridge this morning.

“The two warrants executed today are the result of an investigation into the supply of drugs in the area,” says Detective Sergeant Ben Norman.

“Police will remain focused on targeting gang members involved in the distribution of illicit drugs, aiming to remove these harmful drugs from our communities.”

A half-kilo bag and five 1-ounce bags of cocaine were located at a Matamata address, as well as a pump action shotgun. One ounce is 28 grams.

A further 3 ounces of cocaine and $20,000 were seized from a Cambridge address.

“Police simply will not tolerate gangs making money from inflicting misery on our communities.

“They feed people’s addiction, and that in turn fuels crime, with people stealing to feed their habit.

The supply of illegal drugs causes untold harm and we will do everything we can to tackle it.

A 39-year-old man has been remanded in custody and is due to re-appear in the Hamilton District Court on 28 July, facing drug and firearms charges.

Further charges are being considered for a person found at the Cambridge address.

