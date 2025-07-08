Rural Health Roadshow arrives in Gore

Source: New Zealand Government

Associate Health Minister with responsibility for Rural Health and Minister for Mental Health Matt Doocey is in Gore today for the rural health roadshow happening across the country.

“The rural health roadshow is an opportunity for me to hear direct feedback from the public and those who are working in rural health about what’s working well and where the barriers may be. The roadshow is also a great opportunity to hear how well the Rural Health Strategy is being implemented,” Mr Doocey says.

“I started the roadshow in Levin and have since visited Wairoa, Wānaka, Oamaru and Hanmer Springs. I am excited to now be in Gore to hear from the community and people working in rural health.”

The roadshow builds on initiatives already in train to improve rural health care services.

“Budget 2025 delivered for Kiwis living in rural and remote communities. The Government is investing $164 million over four years to strengthen urgent and after hours care nationwide, meaning 98 per cent of Kiwis will be able to access these services within one hour’s drive of their home.

“We are also improving access to primary care including access to 24/7 digital care, training more new doctors and investing to increase the number of nurses in primary care. “I was pleased to hear from our hardworking farmers at Fieldays where I heard loud and clear that access to healthcare is one of the biggest concerns for people living in rural and remote communities.

“To improve access to mental health support I was pleased that the Government recently announced $3 million over four years, to help improve rural communities’ access to primary mental health services and specialised services. The Government is also doubling its investment in the Rural Wellbeing Fund to $4 million over the next four years.

“All New Zealanders deserve timely access to quality health care and this Government is committed to improving health and mental health outcomes, including for the one in five living in our rural communities.

“It is important that the Government continues the conversation with rural communities on how rural health care services can be improved. I have been thrilled with the support the roadshow has received so far, and I look forward to continuing to hear from our rural communities.”

MIL OSI