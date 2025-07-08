First Responders – Seven-person specialist team to assist in Canadian wildfires

Source: Fire and Emergency New Zealand



Fire and Emergency New Zealand is deploying a seven-person specialist team to Manitoba, Canada to support the province’s wildfire response.

Canada is currently experiencing a severe wildfire season and all their national resources are fully deployed.

The Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre have now requested international support.

There are almost 500 wildfires raging across multiple provinces and more than 160 of these are considered out of control.

Our specialist team consists of an Incident Commander, Operations Sections Chief, Planning Sections Chief, Logistics Sections Chief, Safety Officer, and two Division Supervisors.

They will help manage and coordinate the on-the-ground firefighting teams and keep them safe.

They will be deployed for approximately five weeks.