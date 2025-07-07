Weather News – Settled start to the last week of school holidays – MetService

Source: MetService

Covering period of Monday 7th – Thursday 10th July – The last week of the school holidays kicks off with settled weather for most, with plenty of opportunities to get out and about before things take a turn towards the end of the working week.

Clear skies and high cloud keep temperatures cool in northern and western parts of the country, with frosty mornings continuing until mid-week. Auckland started off the week with a chill in the air, with Auckland Airport reaching its second-lowest temperature of the year on Monday morning, at just 5°C.

The start of the week is a great time to wrap up warm and head outside with the kids, MetService meteorologist Silvia Martino says: “With just a few showers here and there, it shouldn’t dampen anyone’s enthusiasm for outdoor adventures.”

It’s quite a different story in the east, where the weak midwinter sun struggles to break through a chilly blanket of drizzly low cloud. Fog lingers in the valleys of the South Island, making for gloomy grey skies from the ground, but bluebird days on the ski fields floating above it all.

The script starts to flip from Wednesday, with showers in the west and drier days in the east. However, that is just a taster, as the end of the week into the weekend looks to have a wetter weather system in store. Meanwhile, daytime temperatures slowly creep up into the mid to high teens for most by the end of the working week.

