Appeal for information following significant damage to cellular tower, Lindis Pass

Source: New Zealand Police

Attribute to Detective Phill Hamlin, Criminal Investigations Cromwell:

Cromwell Police are appealing for information following significant damage caused to a rural cellular tower in the Lindis Pass-Tarras Road / State Highway 8 area.

Police were called at around 10.50am with reports of significant damage that had been caused to a cellular tower on Lindis Pass-Tarra Road, between Forest Range Station and Goodger Road.

Detective Phill Hamlin says the tower provides cellular service for residents and travellers in the area.

“Cellular service is especially critical in this rural and alpine area,” he says.

“Rural areas tend to rely on fewer cell towers to cover larger areas, and damage to these towers can cause significant reduction or complete loss of cell service in the area.”

Police are appealing for anyone who may have seen any suspicious behaviour at or near the tower to please contact us immediately.

We are also asking for anyone who travelled along Lindis Pass-Tarras Road between 7am and 1pm on 6 July, and has dashcam footage, to please get in touch.

If you have any information that could help our enquiries, update us online now or call 105.

Please use the reference number 250707/0047.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

MIL OSI