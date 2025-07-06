Serious crash, SH 1, Hukerenui

Source: New Zealand Police

State Highway 1 is blocked at Hukerenui following a serious crash involving two vehicles this evening.

Emergency services were called to the scene, between Akerama and Rusk roads, about 7.45pm.

Initial indications suggest two people have serious-to-critical injuries, and another has minor injuries.

The Serious Crash Unit has been notified and diversions are in place.

Northbound traffic will be diverted along Crows Nest Road while southbound traffic will be diverted along Paiaka Road.

Motorists are advised to expect delays.

