Fatal Crash, Leeston

Source: New Zealand Police

One person has died after a serious crash in Leeston last night.

Police were called to the intersection of Leeston and Lakes Road and Harts Road at around 7.40pm after a report of a vehicle colliding with two pedestrians.

Sadly, one pedestrian was located deceased at the scene.

The other pedestrian received serious injuries and was transported to hospital.

The road was closed while the Serious Crash Unit conducted a scene examination.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

ENDS

Issued by the Police Media Team

MIL OSI