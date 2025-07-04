Prolific shoplifters on the list . . . for court

Source: New Zealand Police

Counties Manukau Police nabbed four prolific shoplifters after allegedly racking up more than $17,000 in unpaid groceries.

Earlier this week Police arrested a 54-year-old man from Manurewa after he was identified as a high risk, recidivist retail crime offender.

Counties Manukau Central Area Prevention Manager, Inspector Warrick Adkin, says officers visited the man at home where he was arrested and charged with 12 counts of shoplifting and burglary.

Inspector Adkin says it’s alleged the man has stolen more $10,000 worth of grocery items and other products in the space of just two months.

“His arrest is a great win for retailers and Police as the offender has allegedly been actively targeting retail stores across Counties Manukau District on a daily basis.”

The man has been remanded in custody and will reappear in Manukau District Court on 18 August.

Inspector Adkin says Police also apprehended a further three people in relation to shoplifting and burglary offences throughout the district in the past six months.

“We have charged the trio, who are family members, with a total of 36 charges.

“We will allege the group stole more than $7000 worth of grocery items.

“It’s really pleasing to have brought four people before the court in relation to these crimes and for them to be held accountable for their actions.”

A 54-year-old man was remanded in custody to reappear in Manukau District Court on 22 July facing charges of shoplifting and burglary.

A 53-year-old woman charged with seven counts of shoplifting will appear in Manukau District Court today.

A 20-year-old woman facing 14 charges of shoplifting will reappear in Manukau District Court on 18 July.

