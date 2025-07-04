Park and . . . no ride for teen thief

Source: New Zealand Police

A teenager who allegedly attempted to steal a car from the Sunnyvale park-n-ride had the brakes put on his plans after Police showed up.

Waitematā West Area Prevention Manager, Inspector Kelly Farrant, says officers were out patrolling yesterday morning at local park-n-rides due to recent reports of vehicle and number plate thefts.

While in the area, a report of a person breaking into a vehicle came through.

“Officers responded immediately, blocking in the vehicle in question and taking the young person into custody.”

Inspector Farrant says a 13-year-old male was arrested and has been referred to Youth Aid Services.

“It was fantastic work by our local staff, patrolling recent hot spots and acting quickly to hold those responsible to account.

“Thanks also to the public and our partners for calling 111 when they saw suspicious activity.

“Police take all crime seriously and work hard to be in the right place at the right time to prevent crime and harm.”

