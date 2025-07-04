Mild Start to Winter, Wetter Than Usual for Many Regions – Earth Sciences New Zealand’s (formerly NIWA) latest monthly climate summary for June 2025

Source: Earth Sciences New Zealand



Winter began on a mild and soggy note across much of New Zealand, according to Earth Sciences New Zealand’s (formerly NIWA) latest monthly climate summary for June 2025.

Temperatures were above or well above average for most of the country, especially across the North Island, Tasman, Otago, eastern Southland, and Fiordland, says Earth Sciences New Zealand climate scientist Gregor Macara. “The nationwide average temperature of 9.4°C was 0.7°C above the June normal, making it the 16th-warmest June on record since 1909.”

Rainfall was well above normal in many regions including Auckland, Bay of Plenty, Waikato, Taranaki, Wellington, and much of the South Island. In contrast, dry conditions persisted in northern Northland, eastern Gisborne, Hawke’s Bay, and Wairarapa.

Soil moisture levels reflected the rainfall pattern, says Macara. “Drier-than-normal soils remained in Hawke’s Bay, while soils were wetter than normal across much of eastern South Island, from Marlborough to Dunedin.”

The highest temperature in June was 23.2°C at Whakatu in the Hawke’s Bay, while Aoraki Mt Cook Airport recorded the lowest temperature of -12.9°C. Milford Sound took the title for the highest one-day rainfall in June with 151 mm on 25 June (that’s more than halfway up a Redband gumboot), while another regular in climate summaries, east coast headland Cape Turnagain, between Hawke’s Bay and Cook Strait, recorded the strongest wind gust at 191 km/h on the 1st of June.

Among the main centres, Auckland was the warmest, Tauranga the wettest and sunniest, Christchurch the coolest and driest, and Dunedin the least sunny.

The sunniest four locations in 2025 so far are Taranaki, Bay of Plenty, Auckland, and wider Nelson.

On 1 July, GNS and NIWA merged to become Earth Sciences New Zealand.