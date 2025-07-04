Infrastructure Minister to visit United States

Source: New Zealand Government

Infrastructure, Transport and Housing Minister Chris Bishop will travel to New York and Texas tomorrow for a range of meetings across housing, planning, urban development and transport, including a keynote speech at the Urban Design Forum’s Global Exchange Programme.

“In New York I will be holding a series of meetings with city officials and other stakeholders about their introduction of congestion pricing. The early results for New York are very promising, and with legislation allowing time of use charging schemes in New Zealand soon to report back from select committee, I look forward to bringing home lessons learned to ensure our scheme is a success from the start,” Mr Bishop says.

“While in New York, I will meet with Professor Edward Glaeser, a leading global expert on urban economics, to discuss how governments can support affordable, thriving, and productive cities. I will also deliver a keynote speech at the Urban Design Forum’s Global Exchange Programme, highlighting the Coalition Government’s efforts to create a well-functioning urban land and housing system. The Forum is a network of over 1,000 civic leaders committed to making New York a better place to live – a goal I strongly share for New Zealand.

“I will also spend a couple of days in Houston, Texas, the home of affordable housing in the United States. My engagements will focus on conversations with government agencies and local experts about their planning system and funding and financing tools which have seen the city make significant gains in delivering affordable housing.

“The Government’s ‘Going for Housing Growth’ policy draws lessons from the flexible land markets enabled by a liberal planning system in jurisdictions like Texas and I am looking forward to discussing this with local experts.”

Mr Bishop departs for the United States on Saturday 5 July and will return on Sunday 13 July.

