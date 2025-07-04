Chubb Life Hong Kong Wins Five Awards at Bloomberg Businessweek/Chinese Edition “Financial Institutions 2025”

Source: Media Outreach

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 4 July 2025 – Chubb Life Hong Kong (Chubb Life HK) has received five prestigious awards at Bloomberg Businessweek/Chinese Edition “Financial Institutions 2025”.

Held on an annual basis, “Financial Institutions” recognizes Hong Kong’s leading financial institutions in the insurance, banking and securities sectors. Entries are based on performance over the past year, with categories spanning from products to company achievements.

These five accolades reaffirm Chubb Life HK’s leadership in providing customer-centric solutions and product innovation, as the company remains dedicated to delivering personalized protection and legacy planning that resonate with the evolving needs of customers in Hong Kong.

Achievements include:

Outstanding Award in Life Insurance – Chubb Supreme Life Insurance Plan II (Regular Premium)

– Chubb Supreme Life Insurance Plan II (Regular Premium) Outstanding Award in Health & Protection – Silver Life Insurance Plan

– Silver Life Insurance Plan Outstanding Award in Innovation Product – Silver Life Insurance Plan

– Silver Life Insurance Plan Excellence Award in Integrated Marketing (Service) – Every Way of Legacy Campaign

– Every Way of Legacy Campaign Outstanding Award in Integrated Marketing (Branding Promotion) – Every Way of Legacy Campaign

Belinda Au, President of Chubb Life Hong Kong and Head of North Asia, said, “These awards are a powerful validation of our vision to lead the insurance industry into a new era, one defined not just by protection, but by purpose. At Chubb Life Hong Kong, we’re reimagining what insurance can do, empowering customers to shape their legacies, navigate life transitions with confidence, and embrace the future with clarity. This recognition affirms our belief that innovation must be customer centric, and that meaningful impact begins with understanding what truly matters to the people we serve.”

Chubb Supreme Life Insurance Plan II (Regular Premium) is a flexible and forward-looking solution designed for high-net-worth individuals navigating today’s dynamic financial landscape. Featuring several first-in-market innovations, including the option to fully pay up policies ahead of schedule, dynamic life protection that evolves with life stages, and customizable legacy distribution, the plan empowers customers to manage liquidity, preserve wealth, and plan their legacies with confidence. The product’s thoughtful design and strong customer focus have distinguished it in the market, earning the Outstanding Award in Life Insurance for its ability to meet the sophisticated needs of modern legacy planning.

Silver Life Insurance Plan is Chubb Life Hong Kong’s innovative insurance solution. Designed for individuals aged 50 to 75, the plan and its medical riders address the evolving health and financial protection needs of an aging population. With a streamlined application process and guaranteed cash value, the plan enables seniors to secure their financial future. By paying a 10-year premium, the policy owner can enjoy life protection up to age 100. Commended for its customer-centric design and innovation, Silver Life supports seniors to enjoy life with dignity, independence, and peace of mind in their golden years, earning the Outstanding Award in Health & Protection and Innovation Product for its meaningful contribution to the well-being and financial confidence of the “Silver Age”.

The “Every Way of Legacy” campaign redefined the concept of legacy, expanding it beyond material wealth to encompass values, memories, and personal impact. This fully integrated, city-wide initiative engaged Hong Kong citizens in a meaningful and inclusive dialogue about what it means to leave a legacy. Through a blend of high-impact media takeovers and intimate storytelling, the campaign established a strong presence across both offline and digital platforms. The campaign garnered remarkable engagement and overwhelmingly positive feedback from the Hong Kong community.

