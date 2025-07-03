Porirua launches Resilience to Organised Crime in Communities Work Programme (ROCC)

Source: New Zealand Police

Porirua has officially joined the rollout of the Resilience to Organised Crime in Communities (ROCC) work programme – a collaborative, community-led initiative designed to address the social conditions that enable organised crime and to support lasting change for whanau.

The launch, held at the Te Rauparaha Arena in Porirua today (Thursday 3 July) brought together local and national leaders to celebrate the expansion of the programme. Associate Minister of Police, the Honourable Casey Costello formally marked the occasion alongside key partners including Te Rūnanga o Toa Rangatira, Police, and the Greater Wellington Regional Public Service.

ROCC supports communities to respond to harm in ways that are locally led, socially grounded and enduring. The programme recognises that enforcement alone is not enough – lasting impact comes from working alongside whānau, iwi, and local organisations to address the drivers of harm.

Kāpiti-Mana Area Commander Inspector Renée Perkins welcomed the programme as a huge opportunity to make a difference to families and communities impacted by organised crime.

“We know that that ROCC works and what sets it apart is its commitment to coordinated, wraparound responses – that is Police, iwi, partner agencies and community working side by side.

“Enforcement is an important part of reducing harm in our communities, but we also know the reality of whānau left behind when a loved one is arrested, or imprisoned. At the heart of the ROCC community plan is building a resilient, strong, and thriving Porirua – which says to whānau, the whole system and community are here to support you through the tough times.

“ROCC can be a game changer for whānau impacted by organised crime, and for the wider Porirua community,” she said.

The ROCC in Porirua team is focused on building trust, strengthening local relationships, and supporting sustainable solutions.

Steve Johnson from Te Rūnanga o Toa Rangatira said “The most powerful voices shaping ROCC are the voices of lived experience. People who’ve seen addiction tear through their whanau. Who’ve watched their children fall into harm. Who’ve fought their way back from darkness.

“The people who know what works are the ones who’ve walked the path. That’s why lived experience isn’t just included in ROCC. Its centred,” he said.

The ROCC Work Programme in Porirua has four key focus areas which have been identified as priorities by the local community:

• Addressing the social drivers and harms associated with methamphetamine use.

• Preventing intergenerational harm by disrupting pathways into organised crime.

• Persons impacted by methamphetamine and its associated harms.

• Rangatahi (youth) on the pathway into organised crime (and their families)

Associate Minister of Police Hon Casey Costello said: “The coalition government is strongly focused on law and order and making our communities safer. We are committed to developing a sustainable funding model for ROCC so that communities are supported to develop responses to organised crime that work for them.”

She pointed to ROCC’s clear value, in Tauranga and Opotiki where, where ROCC teams helped local communities after enforcement activity targeted gangs and meth supply – pairing law enforcement with on-the-ground social support.

Porirua’s approach exemplifies the wider ROCC kaupapa: community-led, regionally supported and nationally enabled. It centres community voices and leadership, especially those with lived experience, while building trusted partnerships across agencies.

The Porirua event was an opportunity to reflect the Porirua community’s perseverance towards long-term, sustainable change and will be embedded in community, led with manaakitanga, and focused on connection and celebration.

Porirua Community representative Tania Carr says Porirua has never waited to be told what to do—we lead from within. This kaupapa reflects that. It’s grounded in our people, our history, and our belief that real change happens when community leads and agencies walk alongside.

A central feature of the launch, was the unveiling of a powerful mural, co-designed by local rangatahi and a Porirua based artist. The mural represents resilience, whakapapa, and the strength of the community in the face of adversity. It stands as a visual reminder of the kaupapa behind ROCC – that lasting change is rooted in connection, identity, and hope for the future.

The event also celebrated the community’s vision for its rangatahi with a dedicated youth event following the formalities offered a safe, fun environment during the school holidays. The space was designed in response to recent school holiday periods that saw over $70,000 in damage across schools in Porirua – a stark reminder of the need for positive outlets for young people.

“Sports give rangatahi more than just something to do – it gives them a team, a purpose and a reason to stay on the right track” says Steve Johnson.

This kind of prevention-focused, community designed solution is exactly what ROCC exists to support. The programme is about responding to harm – but also about creating space for hope, healing, and change.

