Fossicking rules broken as gold fever strikes

Source: NZ Department of Conservation

Date: 03 July 2025

At the fossicking site at Slab Hut Creek Campsite, south of Reefton on the West Coast of the South Island, there have been problems with fossickers mining into the creek bank. DOC staff say if left unaddressed, the fossicking will ultimately result in the creek eroding into the campground.

Senior Ranger Darrell Haworth says the repairs to the site needed a digger to remediate and have cost thousands to undertake.

“This is the second time we have had to carry out remediation to protect the camping area because of gold fossicking activity – which means we have less budget to spend on visitor assets elsewhere,” Darrell says.

“As well as threatening the stability of the camping area, the unlawful digging potentially impacts the access road for the campground.

“With the gold price so high at the moment (at over $5400 an ounce), we are assuming that’s a motivation for these people, as a lot of effort has been put into these destructive earthworks.

“We’d like people to spread the word the rules need to be followed when fossicking for gold at these sites. Signs are in place informing people of the key rules – fossickers must stay in the active streambed, use hand tools only, leave natural features undisturbed; and ensure the area is returned to near its original condition.

“We are aware this issue of digging in banks and undermining vegetation is also occurring at the Moonlight Creek fossicking area, and we have carried out legal proceedings in the past for people caught. Rangers are regularly in the area and will be monitoring these sites.”

Digging in banks on Public Conservation Land is an offence under the Conservation Act as it interferes with or damages natural features.

The penalty for this activity in the case of an individual, is imprisonment for a term not exceeding two years or a fine not exceeding $100,000, or both: in the case of a body corporate, a fine not exceeding $200,000

Background information

Gold fossicking is the activity of collecting gold by a stream or river using pans, shovels, and sluice boxes.

People can do this in designated public gold fossicking areas. There is a low concentration of alluvial gold (found in soil usually around rivers and streams) within all the gold fossicking areas.

Nine of New Zealand’s 19 gold fossicking sites are on the West Coast.

Contact

For media enquiries contact: Email: media@doc.govt.nz

MIL OSI