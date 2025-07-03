Fatal crash in Tokaora, South Taranaki

Source: New Zealand Police

Please attribute to Central Road Policing Manager Phillip Ward:

Emergency services were called to a crash on Livingstone Road, Tokaora where a car hit a power pole.

The incident occurred around 11:16pm and sadly the driver, the sole occupant, has died at the scene.

An investigation is underway into the cause of the crash and the matter will be referred to the Coroner.

Our thoughts and sympathies are with the deceased’s family at this difficult time.

