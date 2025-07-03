Source: Media Outreach

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 3 July 2025 – AweMed®, a skincare brand developed in collaboration with local dermatologists and paediatricians, sponsored the Eczema Family Day 2025—an annual event organised by Eczema Support Group Singapore (ESGS). The event was held on 12 April, where patients, caregivers, and healthcare professionals came together to share knowledge, foster connections, and support individuals living with eczema in Singapore.

AweMed Series Sponsors Eczema Family Day 2025 to Support Singapore’s Sensitive Skin Community

Deepening Community Engagement Through Sponsorship

The brand’s decision to sponsor the Eczema Family Day stems from its ongoing commitment to supporting individuals and engaging local communities with sensitive and eczema-prone skin. While

the brand has been providing gentle, eczema-friendly skincare solutions for several years, this marks a new chapter in its efforts to connect directly with the eczema community.

“We’ve always provided support for eczema patients through our products, but we recognised the need to do more,” said a spokesperson for AweMed®. “Increasing our visibility within the eczema community has been a long-standing goal. So, when we were approached by the main event organiser about sponsoring or participating in the annual Eczema Family Day, we were eager to get involved.”

Awareness and Education on Daily Eczema Management

AweMed® also invited Dr. Ellie Choi, a board-certified dermatologist at the National University Hospital, to speak at the event. Her talk, titled “Eczema Care for All Ages: Managing It in Adults and Kids,” highlighted the chronic nature of eczema and emphasised the importance of consistent, day-to-day management. Dr. Choi also underscored the vital role that eczema support networks play in helping individuals navigate their journey.

The brand’s involvement also went beyond sponsorship. Team members were present to connect with attendees, offer product samples, and share practical tips on caring for sensitive and eczema-prone skin. A selected number of visitors were offered a free moisturiser for itchy skin, and all ESGS members received a 10% promotional code.

Overall, the event provided a meaningful platform for AweMed® to engage directly with the community about their individual skincare concerns.

Launch of a New Free Sample Initiative

For those who were not present at Eczema Family Day or are not part of the ESGS, AweMed is continuing to offer free samples as part of a three-month initiative.

This move is in response to a common concern expressed by many Family Day attendees—hesitation in trying new skincare due to the reactivity of their skin. As such, this initiative is designed to offer a safe, no-obligation way for users to experience the company’s formulations firsthand, making its products more accessible to those newly discovering the AweMed® skincare line.

This free samples programme is open to all, with no specific eligibility requirements. Samples will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis while stocks last. Readers can also visit the brand’s Instagram page for updates about an ongoing promotion.

https://www.awemedseries.com/

https://www.facebook.com/awemedseries

https://www.instagram.com/awemedseries

