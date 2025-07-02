Themed Forum of “Mountain Biodiversity and Our Life” to Kick off “Guizhou Example” Empowering Global Mountain Eco-treatment

Source: Media Outreach

GUIYANG, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 2 July 2025 – Recently, Eco Forum Global Guyang 2025 announced at a press briefing that the themed forum “Mountain Biodiversity and Our Life” will be held in Guizhou on July 6th. The forum is co-sponsored by the International Center for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD) and the Chinese Academy of Sciences Chengdu Institute of Biology, hosted by the Department of Ecological Environment of Guizhou Province, and co-organized by the Guizhou Academy of Environmental Sciences.

This forum will focus closely on the core issue of “Mountain Biodiversity and Our Life”, and builds a “Science—Policy—Public” dialogue platform. Through three major segments of keynote speeches, technical discussions, and expert dialogues, we will delve into the collaborative path between mountain eco-conservation and sustainable development. The agenda covers key topics such as the current status of global mountain biodiversity, conservation practices in southwestern China and the Himalayan region, and the relationship between biodiversity, climate, and development.

The forum has a scale of about 80 people and gathers authoritative voices in the field of global mountain conservation. Special guests include think tanks from ICIMOD, practitioners of eco-conservation in South Asia, scientists from top Chinese research institutes, and frontline eco-guardians in Guizhou province. The forum is expected to condense scientific consensus and action plans, promote the formation of an eco-conservation cooperation mechanism between Southwest China and the Himalayan region, advocate public participation in ecological protection, and enhance public ecological awareness.

According to Chen Huai, a member of the 14th CPPCC National Committee and a botany doctor, Guizhou is the only province in China that has no plain to support. 92.5% of the area is mountainous and hilly, which is an important eco-barrier in the upper reaches of the Yangtze River and the Pearl River. This place has world natural heritage sites such as Libo Karst and Shibing Yuntai Mountain, as well as national nature reserves such as Fanjing Mountain and Maolan. Its biodiversity richness ranks fourth in China.

The forum will showcase Guizhou’s innovative experiences in grassland and wetland restoration, Maolan Nature Reserve management, and desertification control, providing a “Guizhou Example” for global mountain eco-treatment From the construction of eco-corridor in the Giant Panda National Park to community participatory conservation in Guizhou, China’s experience has become an important reference for global biodiversity conservation. This forum will promote the deep integration of Chinese wisdom with international practice, and help achieve the United Nations’ 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDG 13 Climate Action, SDG 15 Land Ecology).

