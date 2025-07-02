NZ-AU: Crypto Mining Market CAGR Surpasses 7% as MiningToken Launches Next-Gen Cloud Mining Infrastructure

Source: GlobeNewswire (MIL-NZ-AU)

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Many individual miners believe that cryptocurrency mining is no longer a profitable investment. However, according to a recent study by Databridge Market Research, the global crypto mining market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8% from 2025 to 2032. Meanwhile, major institutions are not only expanding mining facilities but are also investing in AI computing, quantum infrastructure, and other emerging technologies. This suggests that for large-scale operators, crypto mining remains a viable long-term opportunity.

As the industry shifts toward professionalized hosting and carbon-neutral data center construction, MiningToken is emerging as a key player in the new generation of cloud mining platforms. With a focus on AI-driven hashpower management and support for individual miners, MiningToken has officially announced the launch of its proprietary MTminer-Cloud Series mining infrastructure—an initiative poised to reshape cloud mining efficiency and accessibility worldwide.

MiningToken’s Role in the Global Crypto Mining Landscape

As a rising cloud mining platform, MiningToken has rapidly gained traction for its innovative technical approach and green energy integration strategy. The company is actively expanding its mining facilities and deploying AI-automated systems to optimize hashpower distribution across a global renewable energy network.

Amid tightening energy supplies and increasing environmental scrutiny, green mining is becoming the industry standard. By enabling users to mine multiple cryptocurrencies remotely—without purchasing physical hardware—MiningToken aims to make mining more inclusive, decentralized, and sustainable.

How to Start Mining with MiningToken

MiningToken simplifies mining participation and reduces operational barriers for individuals. There’s no need to purchase hardware or manage technical infrastructure. All equipment, electricity, and operational costs are covered by the platform.

Users can begin earning mining rewards in just three steps:

Visit the MiningToken website and register with your email address Choose a mining plan and place your order The system automatically begins mining, with daily reward updates

About the MTminer-Cloud Series: Infrastructure Powered by Green Energy

The MTminer-Cloud Series is a proprietary line of cloud miners developed by MiningToken, based on Antminer architecture and optimized with AI automation. These units are deployed across nine renewable-powered data centers worldwide, making the platform both energy-efficient and geographically diversified.

Here is a summary of each deployment site and its key advantages:

Norway Hydro 100TH Cloud – Located in Norway, powered by over 95% renewable hydropower. Stable grid, cool climate, and cost-efficient natural cooling. Uruguay Wind 600TH Cloud – Powered by Uruguay’s wind network, where wind energy makes up ~40% of the national grid. 90%+ of power is renewable. Sweden Wind 1.4PH Cloud – Sweden provides competitive electricity pricing, strong political stability, and green-tech government support. Canada Hydro 3.6PH Cloud – Based in Quebec with hydro-dominant energy at ~$0.03/kWh. Ideal for scalable, low-cost mining. Uruguay Hybrid 11.2PH Cloud – Uses a hybrid system of wind and solar. Consistent supply with favorable sustainability policies. Paraguay Hydro 32PH Cloud – Powered by the Itaipu Dam, one of the world’s largest hydroelectric plants. Offers ultra-low electricity costs. Iceland Geo 68PH Cloud – Combines geothermal and hydro energy with natural cold-air cooling. Highly cost-efficient. Bhutan Hydro 152PH Cloud – Supported by government-led hydro expansion and strategic cooperation with Bitdeer. Enables low-cost green digital exports. El Salvador Geo 85PH Cloud – Operates in the first Bitcoin-legal country. Part of a national geothermal “volcano mining” program.

How Individual Miners Can Thrive in a Competitive Market

MiningToken has won trust across the mining community by focusing on underserved individual miners. Rather than targeting large institutions, the platform provides accessible cloud mining services that empower everyday users to participate in crypto mining without technical overhead.

The era of solo mining is fading. High electricity prices, rising hardware complexity, and shifting market dynamics make it increasingly difficult for individual miners to remain competitive on their own. MiningToken solves this by offering institution-grade infrastructure and automated AI mining allocation—creating a level playing field for smaller participants worldwide.

MiningToken is not just a service provider; it represents a new generation of cloud mining: accessible, intelligent, and environmentally aligned.

Summary

With the global cryptocurrency mining market maintaining a CAGR above 7%, the integration of AI, green energy, and cloud-based architecture is reshaping the future of the industry. MiningToken’s launch of the MTminer-Cloud Series demonstrates its commitment to this transformation.

In an age where institutions dominate mining infrastructure, MiningToken is carving out a path for individuals—offering real access to smart, sustainable mining. Whether through its energy-efficient deployments or its user-first approach, the platform is emerging as a noteworthy player in the next wave of crypto mining evolution.

In 2025, mining is no longer just a hardware race—it’s a competition of energy, efficiency, and accessibility.

