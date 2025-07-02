Homicide investigation underway, Freeman’s Bay

Source: New Zealand Police

A homicide investigation has been launched following the discovery of a body on Renall Street, Freeman’s Bay last night.

Auckland City CIB’s Detective Inspector Scott Beard says Police discovered the deceased around 10pm.

“Police are continuing to gather information from the scene and enquires into the exact circumstances surrounding what has occurred are ongoing.”

A person is in custody and Police are not looking for anyone else in connection at this stage.

Detective Inspector Beard says a scene examination is under way at the address and there will be an increased Police presence in the area while the investigation continues.

“Members of the public can be assured there is no risk to public safety.”

A post-mortem will be carried out in due course.

If you have any information that could assist the investigation, please make a report via 105, using the file number 250630/9878 and quote ‘Operation Yarrow’.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or crimestoppers-nz.org.

Further information will be provided when we are able to do so.

Amanda Wieneke/NZ Police

