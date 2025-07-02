China: Authorities must end interference in Tibetan religious practices as Dalai Lama announces succession plan – Amnesty International

Source: Amnesty International

Responding to the Dalai Lama outlining the process for his spiritual succession ahead of his 90th birthday, amid longstanding efforts by Chinese authorities to control the reincarnation of Tibetan Buddhist leaders, Amnesty International’s China Director Sarah Brooks said:

“The Chinese authorities’ ongoing efforts to control the selection of the next Dalai Lama are a direct assault on the right to freedom of religion or belief. Tibetan Buddhists, like all faith communities, must be able to choose their spiritual leaders without coercion or interference by the authorities.

“The Chinese authorities have a long history of systematically suppressing religious freedom and tightening control over Tibetan Buddhism. For example, in 1995 the authorities forcibly disappeared Gedhun Choekyi Nyima, the boy recognized by the Dalai Lama as the Panchen Lama; Beijing has yet to properly explain his fate and whereabouts.

“This climate of secrecy, coupled with the imposition of numerous state-appointed religious figures within Tibetan Buddhism, highlights a concerning pattern of state control over religion in China.

“The Chinese authorities must immediately end political interference in Tibetan religious practices and cease using religious succession as a tool for control and coercion. Authorities must uphold the right of everyone to freedom of religion or belief. They must also immediately allow independent access to Gedhun Choekyi Nyima and take steps to end 30 years of impunity for his disappearance.”

Background

His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama, the Tibetan spiritual leader, announced on Wednesday (2 July) in Dharamshala, India that he will have a successor after his death. He said only the Gaden Phodrang Trust, which he founded, had the authority to recognize his future reincarnation.

Chinese government policy asserts that all reincarnations of Tibetan Buddhist “Living Buddhas” must be approved by state authorities. This position is detailed in legal instruments such as the 2007 Measures on the Management of Reincarnation of Living Buddhas, which require official vetting and approval by multiple levels of government depending on the religious figure’s influence.

In its March 2025 white paper, “Human Rights in Xizang in the New Era,” the Chinese government reaffirmed this position, stating that the reincarnation system operates “under the guidance of Buddhist associations and the administration of the government.” The paper boasts that 93 reincarnated Living Buddhas had been confirmed following government approval by the end of 2024, highlighting state control as a key achievement.

Gedhun Choekyi Nyima was six years old when he was recognized by the Dalai Lama as the 11th Panchen Lama in May 1995. Three days later, he and his family were forcibly disappeared by Chinese authorities. He has not been seen in public since. The Chinese government has since made vague claims that he is “living a normal life”.

Under international human rights law, including Article 18 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR), all individuals and communities have the right to adopt and manifest a religion or belief of their choice without coercion. Although China has signed but not ratified the ICCPR, it remains obliged not to defeat the treaty’s object and purpose. Enforced disappearance is a continuous violation under international law until the fate of the individual is clarified.

The UN Committee on the Rights of the Child and the UN Working Group on Enforced or Involuntary Disappearances have repeatedly requested information on the whereabouts of Gedhun Choekyi Nyima. The Special Rapporteur on freedom of religion or belief has emphasized that religious communities must be free to determine their leadership without state interference.