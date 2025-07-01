Northland News – CityLink bus service to Matai St to be reinstated

Source: Northland Regional Council



CityLink Whangārei is to resume services to Matai St that were suspended in March after a series of rock throwing incidents that damaged buses and put drivers and passengers at risk.

The 16-bus CityLink network is operated by Ritchies Transport Whangarei under contract to the Northland Regional Council.

The council’s Transport Manager Chris Powell says the council and Ritchies had recently agreed to restart the Matai St service from Monday 07 July.

“Northland Regional Council remains committed to supporting the health and safety of drivers, passengers, and Ritchies staff.” “However, with winter now upon us, elderly residents in Matai Street are facing significant hardship having to walk to the next nearest bus stop.”

Mr Powell says the Route Four bus – which had been doing a loop around nearby William Jones Dr while the Matai St services were suspended – would return to its previous route encompassing Matai St from next week.

He says the council has a responsibility to both drivers and passengers to ensure the service is operating in a safe environment and would reexamine the decision to reinstate services to Matai St if more rock throwing incidents occurred.