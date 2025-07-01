Name release – Fatal crash, Manurewa

Source: New Zealand Police

Please attribute to Counties Manukau District Commander, Superintendent Shanan Gray:

Police are formally releasing the name of the man who died in a fatal crash in Manurewa on Friday, 27 June.

Today, he can be named as Iu Toalua, aged 45, of Auckland.

Police extend our condolences to his family and friends at this difficult time.

A 56-year-old man has been charged with driving dangerously causing death, dangerous driving causing injury and driving while forbidden has been remanded in custody and will reappear in Manukau District Court on 18 July.

Police enquiries will continue, and further charges cannot be ruled out as we investigate further.

While matters are before the Court, we can advise that parties in both vehicles were known to each other.

Police are continuing to ask any witnesses with information or footage to come forward.

If you have information, please update Police online now or call 105.

Please use reference number 250627/8090 or cite ‘Operation Highbury’.

