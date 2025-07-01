Kiwis can now access 24/7 primary healthcare from anywhere in New Zealand

Source: New Zealand Government

New Zealanders can now access trusted primary healthcare around the clock, no matter where they are in the country, Health Minister Simeon Brown says.

“A new 24/7 digital health service, launched today, means people can have virtual consultations with New Zealand-registered doctors and nurses, anytime, anywhere,” Mr Brown says.

“This is about making sure Kiwis can get the medical help they need when they need it, especially when they can’t get a timely appointment with their regular general practitioner (GP), or outside normal clinic hours.”

The service connects patients to clinicians through trusted providers using secure digital technology. Doctors and nurse practitioners can assess symptoms, diagnose conditions, prescribe medications, and provide referrals – all from wherever the patient is.

Since its pilot launch in May, nearly 4,500 New Zealanders have already accessed the digital service, which is now fully available to the public.

“This means people can receive professional medical advice and treatment when they need it – no matter where they are or what time it is, including:

A mother with a sick child in the middle of the night

Someone waking up with a sudden rash on a public holiday

A farmer in rural New Zealand needing help after hours

A family on holiday in a different part of the country

Someone not enrolled with a local GP.

“It also helps ease pressure on emergency departments by treating non-urgent issues earlier and in the right setting.

“This digital service is giving people greater access to the care they need, but does not replace the critical role of GPs, who are responsible for their patients’ continuity of care. It ensures care is available when and where it’s needed, helping bridge the gap when traditional access to a GP isn’t possible.

“That’s why providers will be required to send clinical notes back to a patient’s GP after an appointment. This ensures safe, consistent treatment and strengthens follow-up care, and is about delivering connected care New Zealanders can trust.

“At the same time, we’re backing GPs with a record up to 14 per cent funding boost this year to support the critical work they do in our communities.

“Our Government is focused on ensuring all New Zealanders have access to timely, quality healthcare. That includes investing in digital solutions to make primary care more responsive and connected,” Mr Brown says.

The 24/7 online GP service is now live at info.health.nz/onlinegp, with full details on pricing and how to access care through approved providers, including their operating hours.

