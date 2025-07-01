Increased accountability for Jobseeker Support

Source: New Zealand Government

From today, people getting Jobseeker Support will need to reapply every 26 weeks (six months), instead of just once a year, Social Development and Employment Minister Louise Upston says.

“This previously signalled change increases accountability, while also improving opportunities for jobseekers,” Louise Upston says.

“Reapplying for their benefit more often makes sure people receiving Jobseeker Support engage with MSD more regularly. Frontline staff are then able to check people are doing everything they can to find a job and prepare for work, while getting the right kind of support from MSD to make that happen.

“It also gives MSD another opportunity to assess people’s eligibility and make sure they understand what they need to do to stay on track with their obligations while receiving a benefit.

“We know getting back into work produces better outcomes for people and their families. Reapplying for Jobseeker Support every 26 weeks instead of 52 is a realistic expectation, as part of the Government’s initiatives to actively support people off welfare and into employment.

“Having to apply only once a year was a significant gap and didn’t help either jobseekers or the MSD staff working with them.”

Changes have also been made to the reapplication process to make it easier for many people reapplying. If they’ve recently interacted with MSD about their job search, for instance, they may be able to complete their reapplication online without needing an appointment.

“The improved reapplication process means less time repeating information and more time focusing on support to overcome barriers to work,” Louise Upston says.

