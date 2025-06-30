Source: New Zealand Government

The Government today classified the flooding across the Nelson, Tasman, and Marlborough regions as a medium-scale adverse event unlocking extra support for flood-affected farmers and growers Agriculture Minister Todd McClay, and Rural Communities Minister Mark Patterson say.

“Last week’s deluge damaged infrastructure such as livestock fences, culverts, and tracks, and left pasture and orchards covered in silt and flood debris,” Mr McClay says.

“The Government is making up to $100,000 available to support and coordinate recovery efforts, including up to $20,000 for the Top of the South Rural Support Trust. The remainder of the funding will be made available to other organisations that work with farmers and growers on-the-ground.

“Today’s classification unlocks further support for farmers and growers, including tax relief. It also enables MSD to consider Rural Assistance Payments and activating Enhanced Taskforce Green.”

This funding is on top of $100,000 already contributed by the Government to the Mayoral Relief Fund.

Mr Patterson is encouraging flood-affected farmers and growers to seek support if they need it and to monitor the weather forecast.

“It’s important to help those farmers and growers and rural communities now facing a big clean-up effort, such as fixing damaged fences,” Mr Patterson says.

“The government, via Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) On Farm Support will continue to work closely with sector groups and the Rural Support Trust to determine where the need is and how the funding will be allocated.

“Farmers and growers will face many months of work to get back on track. We will continue to assess what further support is needed to assist recovery efforts.

“There is a risk of further rain this week. We are encouraging farmers to stay informed through MetService forecasts and to take necessary precautions, such as moving livestock to higher ground.”

Farmers and growers who require support are encouraged to contact their local Rural Support Trust on 0800 787 254.

