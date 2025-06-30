Momcozy Launches Prime Day Sale: Exclusive Flash Deals on Maternity and Baby Essentials

Source: Media Outreach

NEW YORK, US – Media OutReach Newswire – 29 June 2025 – Momcozy, a global maternity and baby care brand trusted by millions of mothers, announces its Prime Day Sale from June 27 to July 11, featuring discounts up to 60% on top-selling products, including wearable breast pumps, baby monitors, postpartum recovery items, and maternity apparel.

Limited-Time Flash Deals & Tiered Discounts

Flash deals from July 1 to July 7 highlight popular Momcozy items, including the M5, M6, and M9 wearable breast pumps, nursing bras, baby monitors, baby carriers, belly bands, and bottle washers. Customers can access these deals using promo code PD2025 at checkout.

Momcozy introduces tiered savings to incentivize bulk purchasing. Orders totaling $480 automatically receive a $105 discount (approximately 22% savings), while purchases over $540 get $135 off (around 25% savings). Additionally, special volume discounts on nursing apparel are available—buy three nursing bras for 25% off or four bras for 30% off.

Exclusive Bundles & Referral Rewards

A featured highlight is the “Mom + Baby” bundle, offering a 20% discount when using promo code PD2025. This comprehensive package provides essential products for pregnancy, postpartum recovery, and infant care, simplifying the shopping process for expectant and new parents.

Beyond product deals, Momcozy introduces a referral incentive program valid through July 31. Customers can earn up to $30 in coupon credits by referring friends, who also receive exclusive savings. Referral credits remain valid for future use beyond the Prime Day sale, although they cannot combine with other promotions.

Supporting Modern Parents



Momcozy’s Prime Day Sale aligns with rising consumer demand for practical, high-quality parenting tools. With products available in over 60 countries, the brand is renowned for quiet, portable breast pumps, innovative baby care equipment, and comfortable maternity apparel designed to meet real parenting needs.

Explore all Prime Day offers and referral incentives at https://bit.ly/3Txmg5u. All promotions are valid while supplies last.

Hashtag: #Momcozy

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

– Published and distributed with permission of Media-Outreach.com.