Homicide investigation under way, Ōtāhuhu

Source: New Zealand Police

A homicide investigation has been launched following the death of a man in Ōtāhuhu last night.

Emergency services were called to a Beatty Street property at about 8.30pm following a report of a person being seriously injured.

Detective Inspector Karen Bright, Counties Manukau CIB, says upon arrival, Police found a man in a critical condition.

He was transported to hospital, however he died of his injuries overnight.

“Police are continuing to gather information from the scene and enquiries into the exact circumstances surrounding what happened remain ongoing.

“We are also making enquiries to locate a person of interest.

“Those involved are believed to be known to each other and we do not believe there is any ongoing risk to the wider community.”

Detective Inspector Bright says a scene examination is under way at the address and there will be an increased Police presence in the area while the investigation continues.

“Our teams are working hard to identify and locate the person responsible and are asking anyone who saw what happened, who has not yet spoken to us, to please get in touch.”

If you have any information that could assist the investigation, please make a report via 105, using the file number 250629/6502 and quote ‘Operation Tell’.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-nz.org(link is external)

Further information will be provided when we are in a position to do so.

ENDS.

Holly McKay/NZ Police

MIL OSI