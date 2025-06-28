NZ-AU: MiningToken Unveils Free Crypto Cloud Mining Program to Help Investors Maximize Bitcoin (BTC) and Litecoin (LTC) Returns

Source: GlobeNewswire (MIL-NZ-AU)

Zürich, Switzerland, June 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MiningToken, a Switzerland-based cloud mining platform, has announced the launch of Dogecoin cloud mining services, enabling millions of global DOGE enthusiasts to participate in mining activities without hardware, setup complexity, or electricity costs.

A New Era for Dogecoin Mining

Once considered a meme coin, Dogecoin has evolved into one of the most widely used cryptocurrencies. However, traditional mining has long been associated with technical barriers and high energy consumption.

MiningToken aims to simplify access to DOGE mining through a fully cloud-based solution. Users can sign up in minutes, start mining instantly, and receive a $100 sign-up bonus to try the service.

This new model offers an energy-conscious and accessible entry into the Dogecoin ecosystem—suitable for both newcomers and experienced miners.

Why Choose MiningToken for Dogecoin Cloud Mining?

MiningToken is recognized for its commitment to sustainable mining practices. The platform operates mining farms across several countries, leveraging renewable energy sources such as hydro, wind, and geothermal power.

Unlike traditional mining, which requires purchasing and maintaining ASIC hardware, MiningToken users rent virtual hashrate from these eco-friendly facilities. The system is managed by AI-driven optimization, which dynamically allocates hashpower based on real-time conditions.

Key Benefits:

No hardware purchase or maintenance

No power costs

Daily cloud mining earnings

Instant withdrawals

AI-optimized operations

$100 sign-up bonus for every new user

These features make MiningToken an efficient and user-friendly option for cloud-based DOGE mining.

Mining Plans Powered by Renewable Infrastructure

MiningToken offers short-term mining contracts supported by clean-energy data centers. These plans are hosted in strategically located facilities that promote sustainability and digital infrastructure resilience.

Note: For full details about available plans and current earnings structures, please visit: MiningToken official website

How to Start Mining Dogecoin with MiningToken

Getting started takes just a few steps:

Sign Up – Visit www.miningtoken.com and create a free account. Claim $100 Bonus – All new users receive a $100 credit to test mining contracts. Select a Plan – Choose from a range of mining plans hosted in different global facilities. Start Mining – Your selected contract will begin operating immediately. Withdraw or Reinvest – Choose to withdraw earnings or reinvest into a different plan.

No downloads, no complicated configurations—just fast, secure, and transparent cloud mining.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Can I use the $100 bonus to mine DOGE?

Yes. The bonus allows you to mine DOGE without using personal funds. Earnings are available for withdrawal once the minimum threshold is reached.

Q: How is MiningToken different from other cloud mining platforms?

MiningToken uses dedicated mining farms powered by renewable energy and supported by AI optimization. It does not rely on third-party networks and ensures clear terms without hidden conditions.

Q: Is the platform available globally?

Yes. MiningToken supports users worldwide through a web-based dashboard accessible via desktop and mobile devices.

Q: Are other cryptocurrencies supported?

Yes. In addition to Dogecoin, the platform supports Bitcoin (BTC), Litecoin (LTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Bitcoin Cash (BCH).

Transparency and Security

MiningToken employs two-factor authentication, encrypted wallets, and secure infrastructure to protect user assets. Its data centers are located in stable jurisdictions and follow industry best practices to ensure long-term operational integrity.

About MiningToken

MiningToken represents a new generation of cloud mining focused on accessibility, automation, and energy efficiency. With zero hardware requirements and eco-conscious infrastructure, the platform offers a simplified path to participating in Dogecoin mining.

Whether you’re exploring mining for fun, as a side income, or as part of a diversified crypto portfolio, MiningToken offers a flexible entry point—backed by cutting-edge technology and a $100 cloud mining bonus for new users.

Visit MiningToken official website and join the Dogecoin cloud mining revolution today.

Disclaimer

The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risk. There is potential for loss of funds. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.

