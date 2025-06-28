Fatal crash, Lomond Avenue, Tokoroa

Source: New Zealand Police

One person has died following a serious crash in Tokoroa overnight.

At around 12am Police were alerted to a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian on Lomond Avenue.

Despite best efforts of emergency services, one person died at the scene.

The Serious Crash Unit has conducted a scene examination.

The road was closed for a period of time, however reopened early this morning.

Police continue to make enquiries to determine the circumstances of the crash.

