Fatal crash, Lomond Avenue, Tokoroa

By
LiveNews Publisher
-
0
1

Source: New Zealand Police

One person has died following a serious crash in Tokoroa overnight.

At around 12am Police were alerted to a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian on Lomond Avenue.

Despite best efforts of emergency services, one person died at the scene.

The Serious Crash Unit has conducted a scene examination.

The road was closed for a period of time, however reopened early this morning.

Police continue to make enquiries to determine the circumstances of the crash.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre

MIL OSI

Previous articlePolice appeal for information after sexual assault in Tokoroa

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR