Enquiries progress into assault on walking track

Police are continuing investigations after a sexual assault on a woman on the Rangituhi/Colonial Knob walking track, near Porirua, on Wednesday 18 June.

Detective Senior Sergeant Pete Middlemiss says Police have received a great amount of information from the public, and are calling for anyone else who was in the area to come forward.

“We’re especially interested in speaking to anybody who entered or exited the walkway from the Raiha Street carpark entrance between 3pm and 4.30pm, on 18 June.

“From the information we have already received, we have some lines of enquiry which the investigation team is continuing to follow.”

Police are still appealing for any information about a man who was wearing a dark-coloured long sleeve top, dark-coloured track pants and a cap.

If you have any information, please contact Police via 105, either over the phone or online.

Please reference file number 250618/1395.

