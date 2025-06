Source: New Zealand Police

Emergency services were called to an address on Coatesville-Riverhead Highway at around 8:20pm to reports of a car crashing into a house.

Initial indications suggest that four people have serious to critical injuries.

The Serious Crash Unit has been notified.

The road is currently closed, motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible, and follow diversions.

ENDS.

Issued by Police Media Centre

MIL OSI