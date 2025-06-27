Roadmap to strengthen emergency management system

Source: New Zealand Government

The Government has agreed in principle to an investment and implementation roadmap to strengthen New Zealand’s emergency management system so it can manage major to severe emergencies, Emergency Management and Recovery Minister Mark Mitchell announced today.

“This roadmap is part of our response to the Government Inquiry into the North Island Severe Weather Events and complements the work underway to develop a new Emergency Management Bill,” says Mr Mitchell.

“New Zealand is facing more frequent and severe weather events, and we need to ensure our emergency management system is fit for purpose to manage significant, widespread emergencies like Cyclone Gabrielle.

“The roadmap sets out the initiatives needed in the next five years to deliver the change we need.”

Key initiatives include:

Regional support teams based around New Zealand to provide surge support during and following emergencies and boost regional workforce capability.

A refreshed and increased Resilience Fund to empower more communities to prepare for and respond to emergencies.

Agreements and partnerships with businesses, iwi/Māori and community organisations to enhance local readiness.

Professional pathways to expand the emergency management workforce and build capability.

Proactive procurement and placement of critical equipment and supplies.

A Common Operating Picture to support shared situational awareness and decision-making.

“Investments in modern technology and trained personnel, along with clear governance structures and assurance, will ensure faster, more effective emergency response and recovery, better coordination across agencies, and more resilient communities.

“These investments will address critical gaps, improving our ability to prepare for, respond to, and recover from a range of emergencies.”

The National Emergency Management Agency will prioritise activity that can be delivered from its current baselines and go back to Government for proposed initiatives that will require new funding from future budgets.

View the roadmap at: https://www.civildefence.govt.nz/emergency-management-system-improvement-programme

MIL OSI