Government data centre officially opened

Source: New Zealand Government

The government’s secure digital storage capability has been significantly boosted with the opening of the new all-of-government data centre, the Minister Responsible for the GCSB and Minister of Defence Judith Collins says.

“This facility will provide a safe, secure storage capability for New Zealand agencies to process and store some of the government’s most sensitive information for the next quarter of a century,” says Ms Collins.

“Today we conduct the vast majority of our business digitally, and the amount of government data that requires safe and secure storage is only going to increase. This is an essential piece of government infrastructure.”

The Government Communications Security Bureau (GCSB) will operate the $326 million facility located at Royal New Zealand Air Force (RNZAF) Base Auckland (Whenuapai).

Minister Collins, who is also Minister Responsible for the NZSIS and Minister for Digitising Government, said the data centre will store information from a range of New Zealand agencies.

“We recognise the importance of data sovereignty which is why we have built this facility to process and store our most sensitive government information over other options such as cloud storage.

“Security has been a big feature of this project, which includes the facility being hosted on a New Zealand Defence Force base.”

Construction on the data centre began in September 2022. Careful planning and attention to detail has ensured that it was completed on schedule and within budget

