Sixty-seven more police join the blue family

Source: New Zealand Police

Deputy Commissioner Tania Kura, members of the police executive and wing patron former police officer, Glenda Hughes congratulated the 67 graduating constables from Wing 385 today.

Also attending the graduation and presenting the prize to the top award winner was Minister of Police Hon Mark Mitchell.

Families and friends celebrated the newly attested police officers at Te Rauparaha Arena, Porirua this afternoon acknowledging the successful completion of their initial training course.

There are some likeminded individuals in the wing with 13 of the graduates having family members currently working in the New Zealand police.

Four of those thirteen graduates were inspired by their fathers who are all constabulary working in Waikato District. The four new officers will be working in Waikato alongside their dads.

One proud father is Senior Constable Ross Moratti. “I’m honoured that Jordan decided to follow in my footsteps, he’s worked incredibly hard and will be a really amazing officer.”

Newly attested Constable Jordan Moratti says “Growing up seeing my dad in police gave me some encouragement to do the same. I really want to help people and I needed a job that was inspiring and challenging – like policing is.”

Six wing members have family serving in police services in other parts of the world and twelve recruits were born overseas.

Two of the three award winners have made New Zealand their home.

Top award winner and winner of the Driver Training Award is Australian born Sophie Eskrigge. She put her study skills from university to good use, by capturing the top of wing prize. Sophie has a diverse education ranging from marine science, and chemistry, to finance and accounting and is now studying for a post graduate degree in property practice. She can now add initial policing skills and criminal law to that list of achievements thanks to her successful recruit training.

“Graduation is just the beginning. From here on, we must prove ourselves worthy every single day to the people we now serve.”

Sophie will be based in Auckland City District.

Second Top Award and winner of the Physical Training and Defensive Tactics Award is Constable Holly Stuart. She is originally from the United Kingdom and previously worked for the West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue service as a call handler, dispatcher, and on-call firefighter.

“College has taught me so much about myself as well as others. I’ve found new strengths and learnt from a very skilled bunch of instructors. The pride I feel from graduating after my 20 weeks and placing second overall in the wing, is an achievement that will stay with me for a lifetime. I’m so excited to start my journey in the community that I now call home here in Aotearoa.”

Holly will be based in Central District.

Leadership Award winner Constable David Afamasaga is a former Corrections Officer and Court Security Officer for the Department of Justice. He’s also a former top sportsman and captained the Manu Samoa Rugy Sevens Team from 2017 to 2020 and 2022. Like the other wing award winners David also won a second prize – the Firearms Award for wing 385.

“I am truly honoured to receive this award, and be recognised by my peers and our sergeants, but I humbly take it on behalf of all my wing-mates. The hard work and dedication we’ve all put in to making it to our graduation day shows that everyone is a leader in their own right.”

David will be working out of Counties Manukau District.

Deployment:

Tāmaki Makaurau a total of 23 and broken down as follows: Waitematā 9, Auckland District 1, Counties Manukau 13, Waikato 11, Bay of Plenty 9, Eastern 1, Central 3, Wellington 8, Tasman 1, Canterbury 3, Southern 8.

The new constables will start their first week of duty in their Police districts from Monday 7 July 2025 and will continue their training on the job as probationary constables.

All Awards:

Minister’s Award recognising top student and the Driver Training and Road Policing Practice Award: Constable Sophie Eskrigge posted to Counties Manukau District.

Commissioner’s Award for Leadership and the Firearms Award: Constable David Afamasaga posted to Counties Manukau.

Patron’s Award for second in wing recognising second top student and the Physical Training and Defensive Tactics Award: Constable Holly Stuart posted to Central District.

Demographics:

28.4 percent are female, 71.6 percent are male. New Zealand European make up 67.2 percent of the wing, with Māori 10.4 percent, Pasifika 6.0 percent, Asian 14.9 percent, Other 1.5 percent.

385 Wing Patron: Glenda Hughes:

Glenda Hughes has had a multifaceted career in sports, law enforcement, media and public relations, and local and central government.

Her athletic achievements as a Commonwealth Games shot put champion and captain of the New Zealand Athletics Team are paralleled by her years of service in the New Zealand Police, where she handled serious criminal investigations, including drug investigations and high-profile cases such as the Rainbow Warrior inquiry. She was on the frontline of the Springbok Tour and Bastion Point protests.

Beyond her police career, Glenda has made significant contributions in media as a consultant, journalist, and public relations expert who has trained New Zealand’s top athletes in media communications.

She is the author of Looking for Trouble and has contributed to Last Man Standing by James Shepherd and Organized Deception: My Story by Sharon Armstrong, both focusing on the dangerous world of international drug trafficking.

Her leadership roles include Independent Chairperson of the New Zealand Racing Board and the Racing Integrity Unit, a member of the New Zealand Parole Board, Trustee of KidsCan and Chair of Pet Refuge. These highlight her commitment to serving the community.

Glenda’s academic background in sociology, criminology, and communications underscores her deep understanding of societal dynamics.

Glenda values perseverance, integrity, compassion, and service. She credits her time in Police for her understanding of behaviours, motives, and options for handling various incidents. She believes Police offers a strong foundation for career development and the camaraderie fosters many lifelong friendships.

ENDS

Watch out for our Ten One story coming soon with more images and stories.

If you’re interested in joining police check out newcops.govt.nz

Issued by Police Media Centre

MIL OSI