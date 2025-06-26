PM wraps up Europe visit at NATO Summit

Source: New Zealand Government

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has attended the NATO Summit in the Hague, alongside other world leaders.

“The Euro-Atlantic and Indo-Pacific regions face many of the same security challenges. That’s why it’s important New Zealand is at the table at NATO for these critical discussions with likeminded partners,” Mr Luxon says.

“We can see the links between the Euro-Atlantic and Indo-Pacific in North Korea’s support of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and Russia’s technical expertise that can help North Korea develop its nuclear programme.

“Alongside NATO and its members, New Zealand is committed to the rules-based international system, and democratic values and norms.”

During the summit, Mr Luxon held one-on-one talks with a number of leaders and met with NATO alongside the other members of the Indo-Pacific Four – Australia, the Republic of Korea and Japan.

Mr Luxon returns to New Zealand on Friday 27 June.

